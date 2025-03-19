Left Menu

Assam CM Launches Massive PMAY-G Housing Initiative

Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launches the distribution of 3,88,358 sanction letters under PMAY-G to beneficiaries, aiming for 26 lakh houses. The initiative focuses on affordable housing, women's empowerment, and expanding welfare schemes. An 'Awas Plus Survey' is set to identify additional eligible recipients.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the event (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma kick-started a transformative housing initiative by distributing 10 sanction letters at Rampur, during a central function on Wednesday. He's begun the allocation of 3,88,358 letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), seeking to broaden affordable housing statewide.

The initiative promises an initial installment of Rs 37,500 directly credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Sarma stated, "With the PMAY-G sanction letters, we've taken a concrete step towards making 'Housing for All' a tangible reality, not just a goal." The ambitious plan targets constructing 26 lakh houses in Assam.

To include those left out of the official list, an 'Awas Plus Survey' will be conducted. CM Sarma assured a transparent process, cautioning against middlemen. The government is also expanding the 'Orunodoi' welfare scheme, increasing beneficiaries from 26 to 37 lakh, and enhancing subsidies on essential commodities.

