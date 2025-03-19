Assam CM Launches Massive PMAY-G Housing Initiative

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma kick-started a transformative housing initiative by distributing 10 sanction letters at Rampur, during a central function on Wednesday. He's begun the allocation of 3,88,358 letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), seeking to broaden affordable housing statewide.

The initiative promises an initial installment of Rs 37,500 directly credited into beneficiaries' bank accounts. Sarma stated, "With the PMAY-G sanction letters, we've taken a concrete step towards making 'Housing for All' a tangible reality, not just a goal." The ambitious plan targets constructing 26 lakh houses in Assam.

To include those left out of the official list, an 'Awas Plus Survey' will be conducted. CM Sarma assured a transparent process, cautioning against middlemen. The government is also expanding the 'Orunodoi' welfare scheme, increasing beneficiaries from 26 to 37 lakh, and enhancing subsidies on essential commodities.

