Punjab Police Thwart Narco Smuggler's Escape Attempt After Intense Face-off

A tense confrontation unfolded in Amritsar as Punjab police shot and injured narco smuggler Dharminder Singh during an escape attempt. Singh, linked to substantial heroin trafficking, was injured when he tried to seize a police weapon. Authorities continue to crack down on drug networks across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:14 IST
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic confrontation in Amritsar, the Punjab police thwarted an escape attempt by notorious narco smuggler Dharminder Singh. The incident occurred when officers took Singh to a secluded location to recover hidden contraband. During the operation, Singh attempted to seize a carbine from a head constable, leading to his injury by police gunfire.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar commented on the incident, stating that Singh, who is on remand, had disclosed information about hidden narcotics and weapons. As officers proceeded with the recovery operation, Singh's attempt to flee was met with swift defensive action, resulting in his injured leg and subsequent hospitalization.

Singh, who is allegedly involved in smuggling 8 kg of heroin, had previously been arrested in March with a substantial stash of drugs and firearms. This recent clash marks another chapter in the Punjab police's ongoing campaign against drug networks. Senior officials confirmed that further investigations are underway to dismantle these criminal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

