Left Menu

Zelenskiy-Trump Call: Paving the Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a productive call with U.S. President Donald Trump, confirming Ukraine's readiness to stop attacking Russian energy infrastructure. The discussions focused on resolving technical issues surrounding a partial ceasefire, with teams set to meet in Saudi Arabia to further peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:19 IST
Zelenskiy-Trump Call: Paving the Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant breakthrough following a detailed phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump. The dialogue is a step forward in Ukraine's commitment to halting strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy expressed that both Ukrainian and American teams are actively working on technical issues to implement and extend a partial ceasefire between the conflicting parties.

Additionally, planning is underway for these teams to convene in Saudi Arabia soon, aiming to synchronize their efforts toward achieving lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025