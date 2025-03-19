Zelenskiy-Trump Call: Paving the Path to Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a productive call with U.S. President Donald Trump, confirming Ukraine's readiness to stop attacking Russian energy infrastructure. The discussions focused on resolving technical issues surrounding a partial ceasefire, with teams set to meet in Saudi Arabia to further peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:19 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant breakthrough following a detailed phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump. The dialogue is a step forward in Ukraine's commitment to halting strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.
Zelenskiy expressed that both Ukrainian and American teams are actively working on technical issues to implement and extend a partial ceasefire between the conflicting parties.
Additionally, planning is underway for these teams to convene in Saudi Arabia soon, aiming to synchronize their efforts toward achieving lasting peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump orders pausing of US military aid for Ukraine after Oval Office blowup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks, reports AP.
Anticipated Dialogue: Russia-U.S. Talks Await Venue Decision
Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine on Hold
Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Industrial Site
Diplomatic Delays: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine Hinge on Embassy Operations