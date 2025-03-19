Zelenskiy-Trump Call: Paving the Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant breakthrough following a detailed phone discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump. The dialogue is a step forward in Ukraine's commitment to halting strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy expressed that both Ukrainian and American teams are actively working on technical issues to implement and extend a partial ceasefire between the conflicting parties.

Additionally, planning is underway for these teams to convene in Saudi Arabia soon, aiming to synchronize their efforts toward achieving lasting peace in the region.

