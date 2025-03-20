Trump's Shipping Fees Stir Turmoil in U.S. Export Markets

President Donald Trump's directive to impose substantial fees on China-linked ships docking at U.S. ports is disrupting American coal, agriculture, and petroleum exports. This move, part of an effort to bolster U.S. shipbuilding, has led to an accumulation of coal inventories as exporters grapple with finding vessels for their goods.

Under consideration is an executive order to levy fines of up to $1.5 million on China-made ships or those operated by fleets including such vessels. This fee proposal, according to key U.S. exporters and transportation entities, is hampering the availability of ships to transport crucial products like energy and manufactured goods internationally.

Industry leaders, including Xcoal Energy & Resources, warn that if enacted, these fees could halt U.S. coal exports within 60 days, jeopardizing $130 billion worth of shipments. The proposal has drawn criticism for its potential to worsen the economic strain on U.S. industries already hit by retaliatory tariffs from trading partners like China, Mexico, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)