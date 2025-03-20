Left Menu

Energy Talks: Trump's Meeting with Oil Executives

U.S. President Donald Trump recently met with oil executives at the White House. Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that discussions on taking over Ukraine's power plants were not on the agenda. The meeting aimed to increase domestic energy production amid dropping crude prices and potential trade conflicts.

Updated: 20-03-2025 03:06 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

At a recent White House meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and top oil executives discussed strategies to bolster domestic energy production. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the agenda did not include conversations about taking over Ukraine's power plants.

The meeting was an effort to counteract the impacts of falling crude prices that have been affected by global market shifts. Trump's focus was on boosting the U.S. energy sector's output amid these challenging economic conditions.

In a bid to navigate potential trade wars that could arise, Trump's discussions with the oil industry aim to fortify the U.S. energy landscape, ensuring that the sector remains robust and competitive internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

