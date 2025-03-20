Energy Talks: Trump's Meeting with Oil Executives

At a recent White House meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and top oil executives discussed strategies to bolster domestic energy production. Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the agenda did not include conversations about taking over Ukraine's power plants.

The meeting was an effort to counteract the impacts of falling crude prices that have been affected by global market shifts. Trump's focus was on boosting the U.S. energy sector's output amid these challenging economic conditions.

In a bid to navigate potential trade wars that could arise, Trump's discussions with the oil industry aim to fortify the U.S. energy landscape, ensuring that the sector remains robust and competitive internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)