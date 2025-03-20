Left Menu

Bill Gates Tests Innovative Pesticide Sprayer, Enabling Safer Farming

Bill Gates recently tried a new pesticide sprayer created by Indian engineer Yogesh Gawande. This innovative device allows farmers to efficiently spray pesticides over larger areas without carrying heavy equipment. Gates tested the sprayer in New Delhi, offering positive feedback. Gawande's startup has expanded sales across India and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable intersection of innovation and agriculture, Bill Gates recently tested a pioneering pesticide sprayer developed by Indian engineer Yogesh Gawande. The sprayer, designed to provide an efficient and user-friendly alternative for farmers, was presented to Gates at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

Gawande, who launched his company in 2019, has successfully manufactured and sold over 5,000 units across India, creating significant job opportunities in the region. Gates's engagement with the device underscores the potential global impact of this agricultural innovation.

The startup's growth is further exemplified by increasing international interest, with orders received from countries like Kenya and Namibia. The Gates Foundation's attention to Gawande's sprayer marks a significant achievement for local innovators and highlights the role of technology in transforming farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

