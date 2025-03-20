Punjab Farmers Clash with Authorities in Ongoing Protest Drama

In a decisive move, authorities in Punjab, India, broke up long-standing protest camps of farmers who have been demanding better crop prices. The police action resulted in the detention of hundreds on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers had set up camp over a year ago, calling for assurances from the government for more state backing on crop prices. Despite the forceful clear-out, authorities reported no resistance from the farmers.

This operation ignited political frictions as local leaders, while supporting the farmers' cause, urged dialogue with the federal government. Past farm protests have succeeded in repealing contentious laws, leaving the current status in a state of tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)