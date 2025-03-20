Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Clash with Authorities in Ongoing Protest Drama

Police in Punjab, India, dismantled the protest camps of farmers demanding better crop prices, detaining hundreds amidst their protest. The farmers had camped at the state border for over a year. Authorities used bulldozers for the clearance after prior notice, stirring political and economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:34 IST
Punjab Farmers Clash with Authorities in Ongoing Protest Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, authorities in Punjab, India, broke up long-standing protest camps of farmers who have been demanding better crop prices. The police action resulted in the detention of hundreds on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers had set up camp over a year ago, calling for assurances from the government for more state backing on crop prices. Despite the forceful clear-out, authorities reported no resistance from the farmers.

This operation ignited political frictions as local leaders, while supporting the farmers' cause, urged dialogue with the federal government. Past farm protests have succeeded in repealing contentious laws, leaving the current status in a state of tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI tool achieves near-perfect accuracy in Parkinson’s diagnosis

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025