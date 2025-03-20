Allahabad High Court Ruling: Breast Grabbing Doesn't Equal Rape

The Allahabad High Court has made a significant judicial pronouncement in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The court has observed that acts of grabbing breasts and snapping pyjama strings fall under serious sexual assault but do not constitute rape or attempted rape.

Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, presiding over the case, adjusted the legal proceedings and instructed fresh summons to be issued. During the case's review, it was determined that earlier charges of rape against the accused, Pawan and Akash, were not lawful as per the evidence presented.

The incident, which occurred in Kasganj, saw Pawan and Akash allegedly attempting to drag the minor under a culvert. Intervention from a passer-by prevented further escalation. The court has now directed the accused to face trial under Section 9/10 of POCSO Act and Section 354-B of IPC, focusing on serious sexual assault and attempted disrobing.

(With inputs from agencies.)