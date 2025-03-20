Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Operations

In a major victory against insurgency, security forces have neutralized 22 Naxalites in separate operations across the Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The first operation saw the security forces engaging Maoists in the forests bordering Bijapur and Dantewada, resulting in the deaths of 18 insurgents. Unfortunately, the encounter also claimed the life of one Bijapur District Reserve Guard personnel, officials confirmed.

Another operation at the Kanker-Narayanpur border resulted in the death of four Naxalites near the village of Koroskodo. Amid ongoing intermittent gunfire, security forces recovered automatic weapons. Search operations are still underway, following recent Naxalite surrenders and arrests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)