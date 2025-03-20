Relative Calm Returns to Nagpur Amid Unrest

Nagpur City is gradually returning to peace following violent clashes on March 17 revolving around Aurangzeb's grave. Authorities lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar while relaxing restrictions in other parts like Lakadganj and Yashodharanagar for essential purchases.

The unrest has seen curfews persist in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil areas pending further directives. Investigations revealed that Faheem Khan, a Minorities Democratic Party leader, manipulated social media content to exacerbate tensions.

Khan, arrested on March 19, faces accusations of propagating violence through video edits. Police have charged 50 individuals, including minors, following destruction during the violence. The incident underscores challenges in maintaining civic peace amidst digital misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)