Relative Calm Returns to Nagpur Amid Unrest
Peace has been largely restored in Nagpur after March 17 violence over Aurangzeb's grave. Curfew eased in several areas, but restrictions remain in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil. Police arrested 50, including the alleged video editor, Faheem Khan, linked to riot instigation via social media.
- Country:
- India
Nagpur City is gradually returning to peace following violent clashes on March 17 revolving around Aurangzeb's grave. Authorities lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar while relaxing restrictions in other parts like Lakadganj and Yashodharanagar for essential purchases.
The unrest has seen curfews persist in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil areas pending further directives. Investigations revealed that Faheem Khan, a Minorities Democratic Party leader, manipulated social media content to exacerbate tensions.
Khan, arrested on March 19, faces accusations of propagating violence through video edits. Police have charged 50 individuals, including minors, following destruction during the violence. The incident underscores challenges in maintaining civic peace amidst digital misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- curfew
- peace
- Faheem Khan
- arrest
- social media
- riots
- Aurangzeb's grave
- cyber cell
ALSO READ
Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Four Arrested in Major Drug Bust
Film Actress Arrested in Gold Smuggling Bust at Bengaluru Airport
Major Gold Smuggling Bust: Actress Ranya Rao Arrested at Bengaluru Airport
Trump Commends Pakistan for Arrest in Abbey Gate Bombing, Targets Biden Over Recession
South Sudan's Fragile Peace Under Threat: Tensions Rise with Senior Military Arrest