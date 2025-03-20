Left Menu

Relative Calm Returns to Nagpur Amid Unrest

Peace has been largely restored in Nagpur after March 17 violence over Aurangzeb's grave. Curfew eased in several areas, but restrictions remain in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil. Police arrested 50, including the alleged video editor, Faheem Khan, linked to riot instigation via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:42 IST
Relative Calm Returns to Nagpur Amid Unrest
Curfew was imposed in several areas of Nagpur post March 17 clashes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur City is gradually returning to peace following violent clashes on March 17 revolving around Aurangzeb's grave. Authorities lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar while relaxing restrictions in other parts like Lakadganj and Yashodharanagar for essential purchases.

The unrest has seen curfews persist in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil areas pending further directives. Investigations revealed that Faheem Khan, a Minorities Democratic Party leader, manipulated social media content to exacerbate tensions.

Khan, arrested on March 19, faces accusations of propagating violence through video edits. Police have charged 50 individuals, including minors, following destruction during the violence. The incident underscores challenges in maintaining civic peace amidst digital misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine learning in HIV treatment: Opportunities and limitations

Boosting electronic medical record security and trust with blockchain and game theory

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025