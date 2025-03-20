Left Menu

Reviving the Bull: How India's Divestment Plan Could Ignite Future Fundraising

Emkay Global predicts that the government's divestment plan will boost fundraising activities in FY26 despite current market corrections. Key opportunities lie within public sector IPOs and QIPs. Current market challenges include reduced IPO activities and foreign investor withdrawals, while SIP inflows and RBI measures help maintain market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:48 IST
Reviving the Bull: How India's Divestment Plan Could Ignite Future Fundraising
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's ambitious divestment plan is set to reinvigorate fundraising in FY26, according to insights from Emkay Global Financial Services. The firm noted that recent market corrections have stalled deal activity, but this initiative could provide a much-needed boost.

Yatin Singh, CEO of investment banking at Emkay Global, highlighted a webinar that the public sector is emerging as a significant client for investment banks. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has set a divestment target of Rs 47,000 crore, presenting a major opportunity for investment banks in India.

Despite a sharp decline in IPO activities and foreign investor withdrawals, resilient SIP inflows and RBI's strategic measures are bolstering market stability. Singh emphasized that enhanced bank credit and supportive policies are expected to fuel liquidity in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine learning in HIV treatment: Opportunities and limitations

Boosting electronic medical record security and trust with blockchain and game theory

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025