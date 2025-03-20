CM Yogi Inaugurates Tehsil Building, Criticizes Past Governance Amidst Nagpur Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new Tehsil Building worth Rs 845.19 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district, on Wednesday, taking a swipe at previous state governments for inefficiency and corruption. Adityanath vowed to address these issues and deliver improved governance to the people.

Highlighting Bahraich's long-standing neglect, particularly in the Mahipurva tehsil, CM Yogi criticized the absence of basic administrative infrastructure, such as a tehsil office, which he argued hindered essential services for common citizens. The Chief Minister condemned the previous governments for their inefficacy and dishonesty, which deprived the citizens of basic services.

Meanwhile, Nagpur witnessed tensions easing after violence erupted over Aurangzeb-related protests. The Nagpur police lifted curfews in several areas, while investigations revealed that social media manipulations by Faheem Khan, who was arrested, exacerbated the riots. Authorities are continuing inquiries and have detained numerous individuals in connection with the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)