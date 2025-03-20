Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: Norway Visit Strengthens Anti-War Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an official visit to Norway on Thursday, following a strategic stop in Finland. These visits are part of a broader diplomatic push to cease hostilities with Russia, according to a statement by the Norwegian government.

During the tour, Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, pinpointing the potential to swiftly establish a halt on energy strikes as part of the conflict. Nevertheless, he cautioned that Ukraine is prepared to respond if Moscow breaches the proposed limited ceasefire.

Zelenskiy's diplomatic engagements underline his administration's commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict through strategic international alliances and careful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)