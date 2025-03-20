Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: Norway Visit Strengthens Anti-War Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to Norway after a Finland visit to bolster diplomatic efforts against Russia. He discussed establishing a ceasefire in energy strikes with U.S. President Trump, while cautioning Moscow against violations, underscoring Ukraine's readiness to retaliate should terms be breached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:13 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: Norway Visit Strengthens Anti-War Efforts
  • Country:
  • Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an official visit to Norway on Thursday, following a strategic stop in Finland. These visits are part of a broader diplomatic push to cease hostilities with Russia, according to a statement by the Norwegian government.

During the tour, Zelenskiy engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, pinpointing the potential to swiftly establish a halt on energy strikes as part of the conflict. Nevertheless, he cautioned that Ukraine is prepared to respond if Moscow breaches the proposed limited ceasefire.

Zelenskiy's diplomatic engagements underline his administration's commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict through strategic international alliances and careful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025