Unraveling India's Direct Tax Dilemma

The Indian Income Tax Department reports two-thirds of the Rs 43 lakh crore outstanding direct tax demand is 'difficult to collect' due to legacy issues and fictitious demands. The Parliamentary panel urges an overhaul of the tax assessment system and consideration of moratoriums to address the backlog.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:37 IST
Unraveling India's Direct Tax Dilemma
The Indian Income Tax Department has informed a Parliamentary panel that two-thirds of the Rs 43 lakh crore outstanding direct tax demand is 'difficult to collect'. A majority of these arrears are legacy issues dating back to the mid-1990s, with a significant portion deemed 'fictitious'.

The Standing Committee on Finance, concerned over arrears, was informed by the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that current demand includes Rs 10,55,906 crore pending for over five years. The Revenue Secretary also highlighted inefficiencies in past manual systems, which did not consider interest on tax demands.

The Committee has called for decisive interventions, given that the tax system has been digitized. Recommendations include writing off demands, imposing moratoriums, and reforming the tax assessment system. The focus is on the fair and efficient collection of taxes, while considering the hardships faced by taxpayers due to erroneous or inflated demands.

