Curfew Lifted in Nagpur Amidst Ongoing Investigations into Violent Clashes

Nagpur Police have lifted the curfew in Kapil Van and Nandangarh PS areas, signaling a move towards normalcy following recent violence in the region. Investigations continue as 80 people and 11 minors remain in custody for their roles in the clashes linked to circulated videos inciting violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:36 IST
Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal addresses the law and order situation in Nagpur(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards restoring peace, Nagpur Police have lifted the curfew imposed in the Kapil Van and Nandangarh Police Station areas. The decision was announced on Thursday by Commissioner Ravinder Singal, who confirmed that 80 people and 11 minors are currently held in police custody due to their involvement in recent violent incidents.

The violence, which erupted on a Monday night in Nagpur's central Chitnis Park, saw numerous individuals hurling stones at law enforcement. This followed unfounded rumors suggesting a holy book was desecrated during a protest. As tensions escalated, 34 police officers sustained injuries, prompting the initial imposition of the curfew in sensitive zones within the city.

Authorities continue to investigate the situation, with Police Commissioner Singal highlighting that the suspect, Fahim Khan, circulated videos that intensified the unrest. Over 2,000 armed personnel have been deployed to maintain order, while the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell reported that video editing and glorification of violence on social media significantly contributed to the clashes. The unrest led to multiple arrests, as law enforcement diligently works to unravel the full scope of the inciting factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

