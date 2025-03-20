Left Menu

Curfew Lifted in Nagpur Amid Ongoing Arrests Post-Violence

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the lifting of curfew in Kapil Van and Nandangarh PS areas. Despite restored normalcy, 80 people were arrested following violence incited by doctored videos relating to religious unrest. The situation remains under control with heightened police presence in sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:42 IST
Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal addresses the law and order situation in Nagpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced on Thursday the lifting of the curfew in the Kapil Van and Nandangarh PS areas, a critical step toward restoring normalcy. Nevertheless, significant challenges remain as 80 individuals, including 11 minors, are currently detained in connection with recent violence.

The unrest originated on Monday night in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park, where stones were thrown at police over rumors of a holy book burning. Consequently, 34 police officers were injured, prompting curfews in sensitive locales. Commissioner Singal confirmed that the investigation is progressing, with Fahim Khan identified as a suspect seen at several locations during the unrest. The police are intensively probing his involvement.

Over 2,000 armed personnel, alongside quick response teams, are patrolling sensitive regions under the leadership of a DCP-rank officer. A development by Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell revealed that accused Faheem Khan allegedly manipulated and disseminated footage, inflaming tensions and catalyzing riot spread. Four FIRs have been filed concerning these incidents, with authorities thoroughly probing masterminds and assessing the violence's origination.

Nagpur's Collector Vipin Itankar reported the restoration of normal conditions in most areas, although some parts remain under curfew. So far, 50 arrests have been executed, including minors, following investigations into the violence that also saw damage to CCTV cameras. Police continue to unravel the events leading to the conflict.

