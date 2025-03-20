Karnataka Power Tariff Hike: Implications and Political Reactions

Consumers in Karnataka face a 36 paise per unit electricity surcharge from April 2025, following a directive by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). This move allows energy companies to recover government pension and gratuity contributions over the control period extending to 2027-28.

The decision has sparked political debate, with state BJP president B Y Vijayendra accusing the Congress government of financial burden through price hikes. Criticism centers on perceived inconsistencies between the government's populist measures and the financial adjustments impacting consumers.

Energy Minister K J George clarified that the hike aligns with a Karnataka High Court order to address staff pension issues, stating the increase was overseen by KERC, originally proposed by a previous BJP government. The regulatory decision marks the latest shift in tariff strategy in the state.

