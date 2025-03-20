Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: CBN Seizes Massive Haul of Cannabis and Opium

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, has arrested 12 individuals and seized a substantial quantity of illegal substances, as detailed in a recent official release. The operations led to the confiscation of over 905 kilograms of ganja (cannabis), 117 kilograms of poppy straw, and 26 kilograms of opium.

The strategic operation unfolded following crucial intelligence that a truck, registered in Rajasthan, carried a massive consignment of ganja from Odisha to Jodhpur. The CBN team promptly set up surveillance along the suspected route, eventually identifying and intercepting the truck near the Hanging Bridge on Kota bypass road in Rajasthan. Despite attempts by the driver to escape, officers successfully halted the vehicle, ultimately uncovering 173 packets of ganja hidden in a custom cavity within the truck.

Additional operations yielded further successes including the interception of a truck in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, carrying over 117 kilograms of poppy straw hidden in specially constructed compartments. Another nine arrests were made in separate operations, with law enforcement officials seizing six motorcycles and approximately 26 kilograms of opium.

