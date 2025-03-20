Bain Capital's Strategic Stake in Manappuram Finance: A New Era of Growth

Bain Capital, a renowned global private investment firm, has announced its decision to acquire an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance, a leading gold loan financier, for Rs 4,385 crore.

This move will see Bain Capital become a promoter of the company, offering it joint control as part of the strategic investment aimed at driving the company's next growth phase.

The transaction involves a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at Rs 236 per share, a price 30% higher than the six-month average trading price. This investment is poised to enhance operational excellence, bolster leadership, and expand the company's presence in key financial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)