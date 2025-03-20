Left Menu

Bain Capital's Strategic Stake in Manappuram Finance: A New Era of Growth

Bain Capital is set to acquire an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 4,385 crore, transitioning into a promoter role with joint control. This investment aims to accelerate growth, enhance operations, and expand the company's reach across various financial segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bain Capital, a renowned global private investment firm, has announced its decision to acquire an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance, a leading gold loan financier, for Rs 4,385 crore.

This move will see Bain Capital become a promoter of the company, offering it joint control as part of the strategic investment aimed at driving the company's next growth phase.

The transaction involves a preferential allotment of equity and warrants at Rs 236 per share, a price 30% higher than the six-month average trading price. This investment is poised to enhance operational excellence, bolster leadership, and expand the company's presence in key financial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

