Sudan: Civilians targeted as hostilities intensify in the capital

With the situation deteriorating, the UN and humanitarian agencies are urging all parties to prioritise the protection of civilians and allow safe access to humanitarian aid.

UN News | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:31 IST
Sudan: Civilians targeted as hostilities intensify in the capital
The humanitarian situation in Omdurman and Khartoum is worsening, with reports of residential areas increasingly being targeted. Image Credit:

Dozens of civilians, including local humanitarian volunteers, have been killed by artillery shelling and aerial bombardment in the eastern part of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported on Thursday.

 

The office has condemned the escalating violence as the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their former ally, the paramilitary group – Rapid Support Forces (RSF) –continues to impact civilians.

Credible reports indicate that RSF fighters and allied militias have raided homes in eastern Khartoum, carrying out summary killings, arbitrary detentions and looting of essential supplies from community kitchens and medical clinics.

OHCHR has also received “worrying allegations of sexual violence in the Al Giraif Gharb neighbourhood”, noted spokesperson Seif Magango.

Meanwhile, SAF-affiliated fighters have reportedly engaged in similar looting and criminal activities in Khartoum North (Bahri) and East Nile, with widespread arbitrary arrests ongoing in the latter.

Growing humanitarian crisis

The humanitarian situation in Omdurman and Khartoum is worsening, with reports of residential areas increasingly being targeted.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a drone strike in East Khartoum’s Imtedaad Nasir area killed five women and injured several others on Tuesday.

On Monday, artillery shelling in Karari, north of Omdurman, killed multiple people and left more than 40 others injured, including children.

OCHA has renewed its urgent call for all parties to refrain from targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Zamzam camp under siege

Beyond Khartoum, the situation in North Darfur remains dire. Armed clashes in and around El Fasher have forced thousands to flee to Zamzam camp, which is under siege and facing famine.

OCHA reports that resources and services are critically overstretched and checkpoints around the camp are blocking civilian movement, isolating vulnerable people from lifesaving aid.

Water trucking has been suspended due to security risks, increasing the likelihood of waterborne disease outbreaks in the camp.

“We continue to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities across Sudan and full, unhindered humanitarian access to ensure lifesaving aid reaches those most in need,” OCHA said.

Calls for de-escalation

With the situation deteriorating, the UN and humanitarian agencies are urging all parties to prioritise the protection of civilians and allow safe access to humanitarian aid.

OHCHR has reiterated its call for both warring parties and all States with influence over them to take concrete steps to ensure the effective protection of civilians and end the continuing lawlessness and impunity.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

