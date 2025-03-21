Empowering Uttarakhand's Youth and Women: A Three-Year Transformation Under CM Dhami
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights significant strides in youth and women empowerment. Over 50,000 youths have gained self-employment through the CM Self-Employment Scheme, while 30% horizontal reservation and Mahila Swarojgar Yojana initiatives bolster women's societal roles. Declining unemployment and rising investments mark a period of growth.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's dedication to making the state's youth empowered and self-reliant. During the past three years, over 50,000 youths have secured self-employment through the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, fostering economic independence.
Dhami emphasized the importance of the state's young people not only achieving self-reliance but also generating job opportunities for others. His administration's focus extends to women's empowerment with a significant provision of 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs, aiming to ensure equal opportunities and socio-economic upliftment.
Moreover, the Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana has provided self-employment to over 30,000 women, significantly enhancing their economic status. CM Dhami, in a recent state secretariat meeting, outlined ongoing and new developmental initiatives, noting a reduction in unemployment rates alongside an increase in investments, signifying transformative progress.
