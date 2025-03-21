India's Crop Insurance Woes: Farmers Struggle in Climate-Vulnerable Regions

India's crop insurance system is leaving farmers in climate-vulnerable areas struggling to cope. Despite paying higher premiums, these farmers receive insufficient coverage, undermining their resilience against adverse weather events. The governmental scheme, intended as a safety net, is falling short, prompting calls for urgent reform.

An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that farmers in high-risk districts pay significantly higher premiums yet receive lower payouts compared to those in lower-risk areas. This disparity exacerbates the challenges faced by farmers like Dileep Patidar, whose insurance claims remain unsettled, adding to their financial instability.

To address these issues, experts suggest leveraging technology, such as digital crop surveys, to improve efficiency and transparency. Such innovations are poised to enhance crop yield precision, ultimately making the insurance scheme more reliable and equitable for the nation's agricultural backbone.

(With inputs from agencies.)