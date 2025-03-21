Judicial Turmoil: Urgent Reforms and Transfers Amidst Crisis

In a striking move, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended transferring Justice Varma after an adverse report linked to a cash recovery during a fire at his residence. Advocates are highlighting this as a crucial step towards ensuring trust in the judiciary.

Senior Advocate Arun Bhardwaj emphasized the delicacy of the situation during a Delhi High Court hearing, stressing the necessity for urgent reforms to prevent any erosion of public confidence. He underscored the dire need for immediate corrective measures to restore faith in the judicial system.

The five-member Collegium, which includes prominent Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath, reached a unanimous decision about the transfer, underlining its provisional nature as part of a broader reform process. The recommendation awaits formal documentation on the Supreme Court website.

(With inputs from agencies.)