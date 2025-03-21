Left Menu

Judicial Turmoil: Urgent Reforms and Transfers Amidst Crisis

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the transfer of Justice Varma following an adverse report. Senior Advocate Arun Bhardwaj expressed concerns over litigants' faith and urged immediate corrective measures to fortify the judiciary. The Collegium's swift action highlights the urgency for systemic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:10 IST
Judicial Turmoil: Urgent Reforms and Transfers Amidst Crisis
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking move, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended transferring Justice Varma after an adverse report linked to a cash recovery during a fire at his residence. Advocates are highlighting this as a crucial step towards ensuring trust in the judiciary.

Senior Advocate Arun Bhardwaj emphasized the delicacy of the situation during a Delhi High Court hearing, stressing the necessity for urgent reforms to prevent any erosion of public confidence. He underscored the dire need for immediate corrective measures to restore faith in the judicial system.

The five-member Collegium, which includes prominent Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath, reached a unanimous decision about the transfer, underlining its provisional nature as part of a broader reform process. The recommendation awaits formal documentation on the Supreme Court website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025