Tripura's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget: Focus on Growth & Welfare

In a bid to stimulate fiscal growth and community welfare, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy unveiled the 2025-26 state budget on Friday, valued at Rs 32,423.44 crore. He put forward 13 new initiatives aimed at job seekers, mentally impaired individuals, and visitors to Agartala.

Notably, no fresh taxes were introduced despite facing a deficit of Rs 429.56 crore. The focus is set on capital expenditure, with Rs 7,903 crore allocated to enhance infrastructure and boost job creation. The emphasis on elevating infrastructure is part of the government's strategy for inclusive growth.

Additionally, new centers will open in Agartala, Udaipur, and Ambassa to deliver quality coaching for competitive exams. The state also plans to establish a center for computer-based tests at Hapania International Fair ground, saving aspirants the trouble of traveling outside for online exams. The rising debt, now at Rs 21,878.26 crore, remains a significant challenge for the administration.

