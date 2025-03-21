Left Menu

Tripura's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget: Focus on Growth & Welfare

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy presented the 2025-26 budget, emphasizing employment, infrastructure, and welfare schemes without introducing new taxes. Key initiatives include coaching centers for job aspirants and a shelter for visitors. The budget allocated Rs 7,903 crore for capital expenditure to boost the economy amid a rising state debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:38 IST
Tripura's Ambitious 2025-26 Budget: Focus on Growth & Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to stimulate fiscal growth and community welfare, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy unveiled the 2025-26 state budget on Friday, valued at Rs 32,423.44 crore. He put forward 13 new initiatives aimed at job seekers, mentally impaired individuals, and visitors to Agartala.

Notably, no fresh taxes were introduced despite facing a deficit of Rs 429.56 crore. The focus is set on capital expenditure, with Rs 7,903 crore allocated to enhance infrastructure and boost job creation. The emphasis on elevating infrastructure is part of the government's strategy for inclusive growth.

Additionally, new centers will open in Agartala, Udaipur, and Ambassa to deliver quality coaching for competitive exams. The state also plans to establish a center for computer-based tests at Hapania International Fair ground, saving aspirants the trouble of traveling outside for online exams. The rising debt, now at Rs 21,878.26 crore, remains a significant challenge for the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025