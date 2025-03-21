Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Rural Development with NABARD's Support

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged NABARD to fund state projects and strengthen cooperative societies. He requested new schemes for women's Self-Help Groups and solar power initiatives. NABARD's Chairman suggested setting up District Cooperative Central Banks in new districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:54 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called upon NABARD to facilitate low-interest loans under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for state initiatives.

During discussions with NABARD Chairman Shaji K V, he emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperative societies and introduced proposals for new establishments.

The focus also extended to women's Self-Help Groups, where Reddy sought a dedicated scheme and linked them to solar power projects for financial backing. Additionally, NABARD is considering establishing District Cooperative Central Banks in the state's newer districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

