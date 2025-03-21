Telangana's Push for Rural Development with NABARD's Support

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called upon NABARD to facilitate low-interest loans under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for state initiatives.

During discussions with NABARD Chairman Shaji K V, he emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperative societies and introduced proposals for new establishments.

The focus also extended to women's Self-Help Groups, where Reddy sought a dedicated scheme and linked them to solar power projects for financial backing. Additionally, NABARD is considering establishing District Cooperative Central Banks in the state's newer districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)