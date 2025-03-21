Left Menu

Amit Shah Critiques Rahul Gandhi Over Kashmir and Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajya Sabha, addressing counter-terrorism operations and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah highlighted the Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its significant achievements in reducing terror-related incidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, using his recent Bharat Jodo Yatra remarks as a focal point. Critiquing Gandhi's observations on terrorism and development in Kashmir, Shah questioned how anyone could recognize progress while metaphorically wearing 'black glasses.'

Highlighting the Modi administration's stringent anti-terrorism stance, Shah recounted a recent incident where a political figure, enjoying a festive snow day in Kashmir, claimed to have spotted terrorists. Shah dismissed these assertions, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating terrorism with a 'zero tolerance' approach. He boasted a decline in terrorism-related incidents since the BJP took charge.

Shah elaborated on the measures undertaken to bolster national security and aimed to eradicate Naxalism by March 21, 2026. He underscored the Modi regime's resolute response to attacks like Uri and Pulwama, which saw swift retaliatory surgical and air strikes, marking a new era of counter-terrorism that dismisses any notion of these issues being merely political.

(With inputs from agencies.)

