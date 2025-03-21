Left Menu

AIIMS: A Beacon of Medical Excellence and Compassion

President Droupadi Murmu lauded AIIMS New Delhi for its global prestige in healthcare and education during its convocation ceremony. She emphasized both infrastructure and emotional health, urging graduates to serve underserved regions and promote mental health awareness. Murmu declared AIIMS a model of excellence and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:52 IST
AIIMS: A Beacon of Medical Excellence and Compassion
President Droupadi Murmu attending the 49th convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the institution's significant achievements in healthcare, medical education, and research, elevating it as a prestigious global entity.

Describing AIIMS as a 'symbol of hope' for numerous patients globally, President Murmu praised its faculty and staff for their dedication to treating individuals from all walks of life with empathy. AIIMS has not only contributed nationally but has also set standards worldwide, demonstrating a commendable 'Made-in-India' success story.

The President emphasized the importance of good governance at AIIMS, advocating for transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Additionally, she addressed mental health's critical challenge and urged the institution to spearhead awareness initiatives. To the graduates, she advised serving underprivileged areas and maintaining personal health, underscoring the potential to positively impact their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025