AIIMS: A Beacon of Medical Excellence and Compassion

At the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the institution's significant achievements in healthcare, medical education, and research, elevating it as a prestigious global entity.

Describing AIIMS as a 'symbol of hope' for numerous patients globally, President Murmu praised its faculty and staff for their dedication to treating individuals from all walks of life with empathy. AIIMS has not only contributed nationally but has also set standards worldwide, demonstrating a commendable 'Made-in-India' success story.

The President emphasized the importance of good governance at AIIMS, advocating for transparency, efficiency, and accountability. Additionally, she addressed mental health's critical challenge and urged the institution to spearhead awareness initiatives. To the graduates, she advised serving underprivileged areas and maintaining personal health, underscoring the potential to positively impact their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)