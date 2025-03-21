Bernard Fontana Poised to Lead EDF: Macron's Strategic Move

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed Bernard Fontana to become the chairman and chief executive of EDF, the state-owned power company, as per an official statement from the French presidency.

If his appointment is confirmed, Fontana, who currently leads the nuclear engineering group Framatome, would succeed Luc Remont, who has been in position since September 2022. The move follows a decision reported by French daily Les Echos that the government concluded Remont's tenure at EDF on Friday.

EDF has not been immediately available for comment on the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)