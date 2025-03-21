Left Menu

IAF Celebrates Sporting Excellence and Embarks on Northeast Adventure

The Indian Air Force (IAF) honored its talented sportsmen for outstanding achievements at a ceremony in New Delhi. In tandem, a bike expedition from Bagdogra to Shillong aims to inspire Northeast Indian youth to join the IAF, fostering sportsmanship and spirit across the region.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:44 IST
Chief of Air Staff felicitates outstanding sportsmen (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremony held at the Air Force Station in New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, honored 40 athletes and 11 Agniveervayu (Sports) who have excelled in both national and international arenas. Recognition was given to their contributions to sport, celebrating the victories of seven IAF teams in Inter Services and National championships.

The Chief of the Air Staff unveiled the Indian Air Force Sports Bulletin 2024, spotlighting the accomplishments of IAF sportsmen. Commending their achievements, he emphasized the importance of upholding a competitive spirit and maintaining the spirit of IAF ethos in sports promotion.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force launched a bike expedition from Bagdogra Air Force Station, with Air Marshal Surat Singh leading the journey to Shillong. Covering 2800 km, the expedition is designed to promote team spirit, adventurism, and greater awareness of the IAF, particularly in Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

