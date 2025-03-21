Punjab Assembly Budget Session Sparks Heated Debates and Protests

The budget session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly kicked off on Friday with lively discussions focused on the state government's achievements amidst high drama. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, speaking to the press after the session, highlighted significant progress made by the government, while criticizing the opposition for their lackluster involvement.

Finance Minister Cheema elaborated on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's address, which recounted the various achievements of the Punjab government over the past year, stressing ongoing developmental efforts. "The budget session has begun with the Governor's speech outlining our achievements," Cheema stated, adding that there were discussions around the factors driving the state's progress.

Nevertheless, the session was overshadowed by walkouts from Congress members. Cheema condemned the opposition party for not fulfilling their constructive role. "The Congress party seems disinterested in improving Punjab's situation, constantly opting to exit sessions," he remarked. Wearing black armbands, Congress legislators interrupted Governor Kataria's speech, voicing their dissatisfaction with the AAP government. The protests were led by Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, focusing on issues like the eviction of farmers from border protest sites, a matter they plan to address directly with the Governor, alongside calls for assured Minimum Support Price for crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)