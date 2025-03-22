Left Menu

Meghalaya Embraces Tradition and Technology in Innovative TB Control Program

Meghalaya's government launches a unique TB control program blending traditional healing with modern tech, tackling remote area challenges. The initiative involves training local healers to identify TB cases and using advanced diagnostic tools to enhance early detection, thus improving treatment outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:56 IST
Meghalaya Embraces Tradition and Technology in Innovative TB Control Program
Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to combat tuberculosis in Meghalaya, the state government has implemented a pioneering TB Control Program that integrates traditional healing practices with contemporary medical technology.

This initiative is designed to address the challenges of the state's remote locations, insufficient telecom connectivity, and the public's strong trust in traditional healers. 'The community systems here are quite robust, so we have crafted our approach based on Meghalaya's unique circumstances,' explained Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal.

The program involves incorporating traditional healers into the TB control strategy. These healers are trained to screen patients and are incentivized financially for referring patients who test positive for TB. Additionally, the program utilizes portable X-ray machines and an increased number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines to enhance detection and diagnosis in hard-to-reach areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

