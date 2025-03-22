Meghalaya Embraces Tradition and Technology in Innovative TB Control Program

In an effort to combat tuberculosis in Meghalaya, the state government has implemented a pioneering TB Control Program that integrates traditional healing practices with contemporary medical technology.

This initiative is designed to address the challenges of the state's remote locations, insufficient telecom connectivity, and the public's strong trust in traditional healers. 'The community systems here are quite robust, so we have crafted our approach based on Meghalaya's unique circumstances,' explained Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal.

The program involves incorporating traditional healers into the TB control strategy. These healers are trained to screen patients and are incentivized financially for referring patients who test positive for TB. Additionally, the program utilizes portable X-ray machines and an increased number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines to enhance detection and diagnosis in hard-to-reach areas.

