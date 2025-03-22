Accelerating TB Elimination: A 100-Day Race Against Time in Meghalaya

Launched on December 7 last year, the 100 Days Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination campaign is making significant strides in TB detection and treatment across the nation, with a keen focus on Meghalaya.

Mebankmen Kharkongor, State Coordinator for Meghalaya at HLL Lifecare Limited, emphasized the pivotal role of sputum carriers in this mission. Camps are initiated daily at 10 am, concluding at 4 pm, where sputum samples are collected and swiftly delivered to Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) centers, such as the Laitkor sub-centre, efficiently managing 5 to 10 samples per day. This process ensures quick delivery within 15 to 20 minutes from the collection site to the NAAT center, highlighting the campaign's effectiveness.

The 'Made in India' sputum carriers, boasting an 8-hour battery backup, are instrumental in this swift process. Kharkongor outlined that the entire procedure, from sample collection to diagnosis at the NAAT center, is accomplished within two hours. Equipped with five machines and ten cold chain carriers featuring ice packs, the initiative underlines its commitment to minimizing delays in TB detection and treatment.

