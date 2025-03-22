Security Forces Crack Down on Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh

Security forces achieved a significant victory against Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh with the recovery of Rs 8 lakh in cash, explosive materials, and Naxal literature from Gariaband, according to police sources.

SP Nikhil Rakhecha confirmed the Gariaband police's success in disrupting Naxalite support and supply chains through a coordinated operation involving the police, STF, Cobra, and CRPF units.

Following the operation, an FIR was filed, and investigations are underway to trace the source of the funds. SP Rakhecha stated the commitment to bring those involved to justice, while also extending government policy benefits to any Maoists willing to surrender.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised security forces for neutralizing 30 Naxalites in separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker. He reiterated the government's resolve to achieve a 'Naxal-free' status for India by March 31, 2026, as part of the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

