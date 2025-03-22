Left Menu

CBI Probes Rs 9,000 Crore Noida Sports City Scam

The CBI has initiated investigations on the directives of the Allahabad High Court into the Rs 9,000 crore Noida Sports City scam, centering around alleged irregularities by companies and officials between 2011 and 2014. Suspected financial losses and breaches are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:01 IST
CBI Probes Rs 9,000 Crore Noida Sports City Scam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following directives from the Allahabad High Court, has lodged three cases against various companies, their directors, and unnamed public officials, in an investigation into the alleged Rs 9,000 crore Sports City project scam in Noida. The cases involve claims of misconduct pertaining to the allocation, development, and sanctioning of Sports City projects from 2011 to 2014.

According to allegations, the Noida Sport City Project was planned to offer top-tier sports facilities coupled with residential and commercial spaces in Noida's Sectors 78, 79, and 150. Post-allotment, it's claimed the project conditions were repeatedly violated by the allottees and sub-lessees, purportedly in collaboration with officials from the Noida Authority, consequently inflicting an estimated financial detriment of Rs 9,000 crore on the State treasury while favoring certain developers at public cost, the CBI revealed.

Furthermore, it was alleged that despite the CAG highlighting these irregularities, no corrective action was taken by the authorities. Consequently, the CBI has conducted searches across multiple sites in Delhi and Noida, uncovering crucial documents and digital evidence. The investigation remains active, as confirmed by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025