CBI Probes Rs 9,000 Crore Noida Sports City Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following directives from the Allahabad High Court, has lodged three cases against various companies, their directors, and unnamed public officials, in an investigation into the alleged Rs 9,000 crore Sports City project scam in Noida. The cases involve claims of misconduct pertaining to the allocation, development, and sanctioning of Sports City projects from 2011 to 2014.

According to allegations, the Noida Sport City Project was planned to offer top-tier sports facilities coupled with residential and commercial spaces in Noida's Sectors 78, 79, and 150. Post-allotment, it's claimed the project conditions were repeatedly violated by the allottees and sub-lessees, purportedly in collaboration with officials from the Noida Authority, consequently inflicting an estimated financial detriment of Rs 9,000 crore on the State treasury while favoring certain developers at public cost, the CBI revealed.

Furthermore, it was alleged that despite the CAG highlighting these irregularities, no corrective action was taken by the authorities. Consequently, the CBI has conducted searches across multiple sites in Delhi and Noida, uncovering crucial documents and digital evidence. The investigation remains active, as confirmed by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)