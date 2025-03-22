Left Menu

Punjab's Fight for Justice: Army Officer Assault Sparks Action

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses concerns over the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by police, assuring swift action against offenders. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to ensure unbiased investigation, as Colonel Bath’s wife vows to pursue justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:49 IST
Ex-servicemen stage protest in Patiala against assault on Col Bath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to quell public outrage over police misconduct, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has promised swift action in the case involving the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by police personnel. Cheema emphasized the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a fair probe.

Cheema stated, "We have set up an SIT and have transferred all officers named in the incident to prevent interference. The state government is committed to justice." This development follows widespread demands for accountability and transparent investigation, sparked by a troubling case of police assault in Patiala.

Jaswinder Kaur Bath, Colonel Bath's wife, has vowed to fight for justice, stating, "This is not political; it's a people's fight. I will ensure justice for all." Her resolve adds to the pressure for a thorough investigation, which is to be led by high-ranking officials to ensure transparency and swiftness.

The incident, recorded in an FIR at Patiala's Civil Lines Police Station, named the accused officers and detailed their roles in the assault. The SIT, headed by S.P.S. Parmar, ADGP Law & Order, is tasked with day-to-day investigations to gather evidence expediently.

Ensuring safety for Colonel Bath's family, the Additional Director General of Police, Security, Punjab has been directed to provide necessary protection. This case, seen as a test of Punjab's judicial resolve, underscores the intense scrutiny on police integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

