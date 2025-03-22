Left Menu

Uttarakhand to Ignite Growth: CM Dhami's Call for Transformative Policies

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urges state departments to present policies for economic growth, aligning with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Focus on GST collection, infrastructural development, and disaster resilience. Reviews continue on tourism, industry, and rural development, including dairy-based economy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:02 IST
Uttarakhand to Ignite Growth: CM Dhami's Call for Transformative Policies
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at propelling Uttarakhand's economic and infrastructural growth, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed state departments to develop three to five transformative policies. Addressing the pressing needs of enhanced GST collection and tackling long-term challenges, CM Dhami is set on leveraging the state's potential to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative, Dhami called for targeted efforts in sectors like tourism, infrastructure, and governance reforms, along with plans to harness the state's disaster resilience capabilities. The government remains committed to supporting its citizens, as demonstrated in past crises such as the Kedarnath tragedy and the Silkyara tunnel operations.

In addition, the state is exploring avenues to boost its rural economy through a detailed review of dairy and cow-based tourism development plans, particularly in Bhararisain and nearby villages. This initiative aims to marry rural progress with economic sustainability, indicating a comprehensive approach to Uttarakhand's growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

