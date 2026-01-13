Left Menu

Empowering Rajasthan's Future: Youth Drive Toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised the state's youth as key to achieving 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Addressing youths, he emphasized government efforts in providing job opportunities, especially for tribal areas, and called for technology adoption. He highlighted government transparency in recruitment and warned against substance abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:21 IST
Empowering Rajasthan's Future: Youth Drive Toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared the youth as the pride of the state, emphasizing their vital role in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Addressing a group of youths from Dungarpur, he highlighted their contribution to development in both national and international arenas.

Sharma detailed the government's investor-friendly policies, which have spurred job creation in sectors like IT, industry, and startups. Special focus is given to empowering youth from tribal areas, with schemes targeting their comprehensive development.

He urged the youth to embrace technology and innovate, positioning themselves as future job providers. Emphasizing government transparency, Sharma noted significant job recruitment strides and cautioned against substance abuse, urging youth to stand against such vices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026