Empowering Rajasthan's Future: Youth Drive Toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared the youth as the pride of the state, emphasizing their vital role in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Addressing a group of youths from Dungarpur, he highlighted their contribution to development in both national and international arenas.

Sharma detailed the government's investor-friendly policies, which have spurred job creation in sectors like IT, industry, and startups. Special focus is given to empowering youth from tribal areas, with schemes targeting their comprehensive development.

He urged the youth to embrace technology and innovate, positioning themselves as future job providers. Emphasizing government transparency, Sharma noted significant job recruitment strides and cautioned against substance abuse, urging youth to stand against such vices.

