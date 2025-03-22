Empowering Women: The Electric Tricycles Transforming Rural Zimbabwe

In rural Zimbabwe, the introduction of electric tricycles is transforming women's lives, offering greater economic opportunities and newfound respect in traditionally male-dominated communities. Anna Bhobho, a former housewife, now owns a tricycle, financially supporting her family and managing her own business.

These three-wheelers, introduced by Mobility for Africa, are solar-powered and affordable through a lease-to-purchase program. Over 300 women are part of the initiative, fostering economic participation and social change by providing training and ownership opportunities.

Beyond business, the tricycles enhance healthcare access in remote areas, serving as ambulances and mobile health centers. Despite challenges such as rough terrain and gender resistance, the tricycles symbolize progress in gender equality and sustainable energy.

