Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a forest guard from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in Bilawar, Kathua district, on charges of bribery. According to the CBI's official release, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 to facilitate smoother contract work execution and the release of a seized JCB machine key.

Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 20, CBI officials orchestrated a sting operation, resulting in the forest guard being caught in the act of accepting the bribe. The individual was subsequently arrested and presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), in Jammu on March 21, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

In addition, a search conducted at the accused's residence in Tehsil Bilawar, Kathua, uncovered several incriminating documents. The investigation into the case is ongoing, as per the release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)