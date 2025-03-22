Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000. The arrest occurred after a First Information Report was filed, leading to a sting operation and subsequent judicial custody for the accused.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a forest guard from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in Bilawar, Kathua district, on charges of bribery. According to the CBI's official release, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 to facilitate smoother contract work execution and the release of a seized JCB machine key.
Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 20, CBI officials orchestrated a sting operation, resulting in the forest guard being caught in the act of accepting the bribe. The individual was subsequently arrested and presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), in Jammu on March 21, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.
In addition, a search conducted at the accused's residence in Tehsil Bilawar, Kathua, uncovered several incriminating documents. The investigation into the case is ongoing, as per the release. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- forest guard
- bribery
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Kathua
- demand
- arrest
- jubge
- custody
- investigation
ALSO READ
Three civilians missing in Kathua, BJP MLA raises issue in J-K Assembly
UPDATE 1-South Korea court cancels President Yoon's arrest warrant, Yonhap says
WRAPUP 1-China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
Major target killing planned by BKI-backed terror module in Punjab averted, three arrested
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen from Pamban for fishing across border