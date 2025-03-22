Left Menu

Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000. The arrest occurred after a First Information Report was filed, leading to a sting operation and subsequent judicial custody for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:41 IST
Forest Guard Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a forest guard from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in Bilawar, Kathua district, on charges of bribery. According to the CBI's official release, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 to facilitate smoother contract work execution and the release of a seized JCB machine key.

Following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 20, CBI officials orchestrated a sting operation, resulting in the forest guard being caught in the act of accepting the bribe. The individual was subsequently arrested and presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), in Jammu on March 21, where he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

In addition, a search conducted at the accused's residence in Tehsil Bilawar, Kathua, uncovered several incriminating documents. The investigation into the case is ongoing, as per the release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025