Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:41 IST
Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0: A Launchpad for Young Entrepreneurs
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently inaugurated the Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, marking it as a breakthrough event at the legislative assembly level. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, attended the inauguration, setting the stage for a vibrant exhibition of startup innovations.

Addressing the attendees, CM Patel emphasized that 'startup' has become a defining feature of today's youth, driven by creativity and innovation. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a supportive startup ecosystem, transforming entrepreneurial ideas into market realities. Both central and state governments, Patel assured, remain committed to supporting young entrepreneurs with resources.

The festival attracted over 1,000 startups and 4,500 participants, with women entrepreneurs presenting pioneering solutions. With 42 startups showcasing their innovations in complimentary stalls, live pitching and funding sessions provided invaluable exposure. Industry experts delivered mentorship, contributing to the festival's success in aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

