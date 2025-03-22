Historic Ministerial Visit: Raksha Nikhil Khadse's Milestone Tour to Nagaland's 'Frontier District'

In a historic visit, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, marked her presence in Noklak, Nagaland's remote frontier district. According to a release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Khadse was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Arikumba and reviewed vital development programs, including the Thonoknyu Aspirational Block Programme.

Noklak, a district characterized by its sparse population and agrarian economy, also boasts a rich cultural heritage. Covering 1,152 square kilometers and home to the Khiamniungan Naga tribe, the district was honored in 2022 with the Sustainable Development Award for Economic Sustainability. Khadse's visit underscored the transformative growth in Thonoknyu Block, which has significantly climbed in national rankings.

Highlighted during Khadse's visit was the impact of the Sampoornata Abhiyan, a strategic campaign achieving substantial progress across key indicators. The Union Minister reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive growth for even the most isolated regions, ensuring equal opportunities and resources for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)