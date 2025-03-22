Left Menu

Historic Ministerial Visit: Raksha Nikhil Khadse's Milestone Tour to Nagaland's 'Frontier District'

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse visits Noklak, Nagaland, marking the first ministerial visit to the remote district. During her tour, she assessed the development progress and emphasized the importance of inclusive governance. Khadse's visit highlights significant improvements in the Thonoknyu Block, rising from 465th to 85th in national rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:10 IST
Historic Ministerial Visit: Raksha Nikhil Khadse's Milestone Tour to Nagaland's 'Frontier District'
Khadse becomes first Union Minister to visit the Noklak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic visit, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, marked her presence in Noklak, Nagaland's remote frontier district. According to a release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Khadse was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Arikumba and reviewed vital development programs, including the Thonoknyu Aspirational Block Programme.

Noklak, a district characterized by its sparse population and agrarian economy, also boasts a rich cultural heritage. Covering 1,152 square kilometers and home to the Khiamniungan Naga tribe, the district was honored in 2022 with the Sustainable Development Award for Economic Sustainability. Khadse's visit underscored the transformative growth in Thonoknyu Block, which has significantly climbed in national rankings.

Highlighted during Khadse's visit was the impact of the Sampoornata Abhiyan, a strategic campaign achieving substantial progress across key indicators. The Union Minister reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive growth for even the most isolated regions, ensuring equal opportunities and resources for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025