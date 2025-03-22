Left Menu

Celebrating Bihar Diwas: A Proud Journey of Transformation

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra highlights Bihar's transformative journey from a backward state image while celebrating Bihar Diwas. He emphasizes commitment to PM Modi's vision for a developed Bihar. Leaders extend wishes, reaffirming the government's pledge for Bihar's all-round progress and acknowledging its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:21 IST
Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra voiced pride in the Bihar Diwas event held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandigarh headquarters on Saturday. The celebration, part of nationwide festivities at BJP state offices, marks a shift in Bihar's image, once regarded as a backward state. Mishra declared, "Today is a day of pride."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their wishes on Bihar's foundation day. Mishra emphasized a commitment to PM Modi's vision for a developed Bihar, acknowledging the state's hard work and intelligence. He added that this resolution aims to accelerate progress both globally and within Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi assured continued efforts for Bihar's development, honoring its cultural and historical significance. Observed annually on March 22, Bihar Day commemorates the state's formation in 1912. Modi and Shah reiterated the NDA government's dedication to steering Bihar towards prosperity and self-reliance under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

