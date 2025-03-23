Left Menu

Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment

The Kerala government has announced the release of another pension installment for beneficiaries, impacting 62 lakh people. The installment, totaling Rs 817 crore, will see recipients receive Rs 1,600 each starting Thursday. A special provision is also included for the National Pension Scheme beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:09 IST
Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced plans to distribute another round of social security and welfare fund pensions to residents, a move set to benefit approximately 62 lakh individuals.

From Thursday onwards, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,600 each, as confirmed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, marking a total disbursement of Rs 817 crore.

The installment is part of a broader initiative that includes funds for National Pension Scheme beneficiaries, with a separate allocation through the Public Financial Management System platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025