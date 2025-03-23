Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment

The Kerala government announced plans to distribute another round of social security and welfare fund pensions to residents, a move set to benefit approximately 62 lakh individuals.

From Thursday onwards, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,600 each, as confirmed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, marking a total disbursement of Rs 817 crore.

The installment is part of a broader initiative that includes funds for National Pension Scheme beneficiaries, with a separate allocation through the Public Financial Management System platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)