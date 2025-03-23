Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment
The Kerala government has announced the release of another pension installment for beneficiaries, impacting 62 lakh people. The installment, totaling Rs 817 crore, will see recipients receive Rs 1,600 each starting Thursday. A special provision is also included for the National Pension Scheme beneficiaries.
The Kerala government announced plans to distribute another round of social security and welfare fund pensions to residents, a move set to benefit approximately 62 lakh individuals.
From Thursday onwards, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,600 each, as confirmed by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, marking a total disbursement of Rs 817 crore.
The installment is part of a broader initiative that includes funds for National Pension Scheme beneficiaries, with a separate allocation through the Public Financial Management System platform.
