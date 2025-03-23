Left Menu

Nagpur Curfew Lifted: Police Arrest 99 Amidst Unrest

Nagpur eases curfew restrictions across all affected areas following a review by officials. On Sunday, the curfew was lifted in four key areas, while Maharashtra's CM warned rioters of damage recovery. Notably, 99 suspects have been arrested amid violence investigations, demonstrating law enforcement's commitment to neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:19 IST
Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The curfew across Nagpur has been lifted, with restrictions relaxed in the last four affected areas, officials confirmed on Sunday. With lifted constraints in Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth, and Yashodhara Nagar since 3 PM, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the eased measures.

Authorities made the decision following a situation review by law enforcement agencies, Singal elaborated. Previously, on Saturday, the curfew was lifted in Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Imamwada, with temporary relaxation in Kotwali, Tehsil, and Ganeshpeth between 7 PM and 10 PM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the destructive riots in Nagpur on March 17, warning that any damages incurred will be charged to the rioters. During a press conference, he stated, "Rioters will fund the damage. Failure to pay will lead to property seizure and possible use of bulldozers."

Meanwhile, Hamid Engineer, the Minorities Democratic Party's working president, was apprehended late Friday concerning the ongoing Nagpur unrest. The arrest was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani. Moreover, the Nagpur Court sanctioned a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused, after he alleged police mistreatment. His magisterial custody remand was noted, with the court reserving police custody rights.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported the arrest of 99 individuals involved in the violence, emphasizing the objective nature of the investigations. "Ninety-nine arrests have been made so far, with unbiased action taken," Singal assured reporters. (ANI)

