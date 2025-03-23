AIMPLB Escalates Nationwide Agitation Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced a nationwide protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, following a successful demonstration in the national capital on March 17. The AIMPLB, through its Office Secretary Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, declared the organization's firm stance against the proposed legislation.

SQR Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson and head of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude to various Muslim organizations, civil society groups, and opposition parties who supported the Delhi protest. Ilyas emphasized the importance of united efforts from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities in opposing the bill.

The AIMPLB's 31-member Action Committee has vowed to utilize constitutional, legal, and democratic tactics to combat what it calls a 'controversial, discriminatory, and damaging' bill. Planned protests include sit-ins on March 26 in Patna and March 29 in Vijayawada, with invitations extended to opposition parties and prominent leaders across minority communities.

In their effort to rally against the bill, the AIMPLB aims to challenge the BJP's allies by warning them to either withdraw support for the legislation or lose AIMPLB's backing. Major rallies are slated for cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ranchi, among others, featuring sit-ins, human chains, and social media campaigns. This widespread campaign will also see public conferences, seminars, and district-level demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)