Power Talks: Ceasefire and Peace Deals in the Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic effort, U.S. officials are set to meet with negotiators from Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia. The agenda includes a proposed 30-day ceasefire targeting strikes on energy infrastructure, alongside broader discussions about a long-term peace deal.

With both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin pivotal to proceedings, U.S. President Donald Trump has engaged directly in communication with them to facilitate peace in the region. Specific issues on the table include nuclear power plant operations, Black Sea shipping security, and prisoner exchanges.

Key geopolitical matters such as NATO membership, post-war security, and the recognition of Russian-occupied territories are also under consideration. Despite these diplomatic strides, internal political dynamics and economic interests continue to weave complex threads into the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)