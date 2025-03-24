Delimitation Debate: Haryana Minister and Opposition Clash Over Future Political Landscapes
Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar emphasizes the need for delimitation post-2025, predicting regional parties' decline. At a meeting led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, discussions centered on a transparent delimitation process post-2026 census. Southern leaders stress preserving regional significance amid national political shifts.
Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar has highlighted the necessity of delimitation, suggesting its importance for future electoral processes in 20 to 25 years. Criticizing opposition parties, Panwar claimed that regional parties are gradually diminishing, noting the BJP's continued electoral success.
Panwar stated that the delimitation process, last undertaken in 2009, is due for review, with a new exercise set to begin in 2026. He linked this shift to the upcoming 2029 elections, asserting that regional alliances, like the INDIA Alliance, are struggling against the BJP's dominance.
This perspective contrasts with discussions at the Joint Action Committee meeting, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Here, leaders, including those from Telangana and Punjab, advocated for a transparent delimitation effort, contingent on the next national census after 2026, to ensure a balanced regional representation.
