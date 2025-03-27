U.S. Diplomacy in the Black Sea: A Balancing Act
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced key agreements with Ukraine and Russia to pause maritime and energy-related attacks. The U.S. plans to evaluate Moscow's conditions, including the restoration of Russian banks' links to the global financial system, before lifting certain sanctions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Wednesday that the recent agreements with Ukraine and Russia are at the preliminary stage. Washington is set to scrutinize the terms set forth by Moscow and determine an appropriate course of action.
The United States reached separate arrangements on Tuesday with both Ukraine and Russia, aiming to halt attacks on maritime and energy targets. Part of Washington's commitment involves advocating for the lifting of certain sanctions imposed on Moscow.
However, the Kremlin quickly responded, stating that the Black Sea accords would only be implemented if connections between specific Russian banks and the international financial system are re-established.
