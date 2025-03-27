Mystery Surrounds Death of MBA Intern in Belagavi

A 24-year-old MBA intern was tragically discovered dead in her paying guest accommodation in Belagavi's Nehru Nagar, the police announced on Wednesday. An investigation has been launched, with forensic analysis already in progress.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Martin Marbaniang revealed that the complaint filed indicates the young woman, age 24, allegedly hanged herself in her room. "We are treating this case seriously. The post-mortem is being conducted, and seven items have been confiscated for further forensic investigation," he detailed. The intern had recently moved to Belagavi, seeking employment and was engaged as an intern at a reputable organization. She had returned to her accommodation after work on Tuesday evening.

After a short interaction with her roommate, she proceeded to her room, a moment which was captured by CCTV cameras in the PG. She was later found hanging from a ceiling fan that same evening. Authorities were alerted, and the body was sent for a postmortem examination.

The police have not disclosed any information about a suicide note or the possible motives behind the incident. Seized items are being examined by forensic labs, and a comprehensive investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)