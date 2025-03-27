Left Menu

Infamous Fugitive Nabbed After 12 Years on the Run

Raj Kumar alias Raju, convicted of murder, rape, and robbery of a family in Delhi, has been apprehended after evading police for 12 years. He was on parole when he disappeared. An intensive manhunt led to his capture in Meerut, UP, ending his years as a fugitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST
Delhi Crime Branch with the accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Crime Branch has apprehended Raj Kumar, also known as Raju, a convicted criminal who managed to evade law enforcement for over a decade. Kumar was sentenced to 20 years for his role in a horrific crime spree that included multiple murders, rape, and robbery in Bhajanpura, New Delhi. His capture marks the conclusion of a 12-year manhunt.

The grisly crime dates back to July 1996, when the bodies of five members of a family were discovered in their home in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi. Among the dead were a male, two females, and two children. Investigations revealed that the criminals, including Kumar, targeted the household under the presumption of finding cash but resorted to brutal violence when confronted. In addition to murder, one of the women was sexually assaulted. Consequently, the court sentenced Kumar and his accomplices to lengthy prison terms.

Kumar, who had been residing under the radar in Meerut, UP, was finally captured following a detailed investigation involving manual and technical surveillance. A disguised police officer, posing as an Amazon delivery personnel, facilitated the arrest. He has since been handed over to jail authorities, thus ending his years of illegally living in hiding.

